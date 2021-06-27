Uzodimma declares last Saturday of June every year as Youths Day

Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State has declared the last Saturday of June of every year as Youths Day in Imo State.

The Governor made the declarations when he dolled out a huge sum of N250,000 empowerment fund to 15,000 youths in Imo state.

Uzodimma reiterated the commitment of his administration in ensuring a better future for youths in the state.

According to the governor, the youths were trained on various essential skills, such as fish farming, hairdressing, tailoring, barbing, among others.

He said: “We are taking a practical step in the actualisation of our prosperity agenda. Our Shared Prosperity Programme is not just a mantra but a manifestation of our resolve to empower Imo…