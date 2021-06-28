Anambra guber: Ekwunife congratulates opponent on emergence as PDP flag bearer

Senator Uche Ekwunife, representing Anambra Central in the Senate, has congratulated Mr Valentine Ozigbo on his emergence as the PDP flag bearer for the November 6 governorship election in the state. Ekwunife in a statement on Sunday in Awka, called for formidable unity among party members so that PDP would emerge winner in the governorship […]

