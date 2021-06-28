



Anxiety in Osun as gunmen kidnapped one in Ora-Igbomina

Anxiety has enveloped the entire town of Ora- Igbomina in Ifedayo local government area of Osun State following the abduction of a daughter of one Alhaji Bayo Fulani by yet to be identified gunmen. Investigations revealed that the gunmen numbering about ten invaded the residence of Alhaji Fulani in the midnight of today, shot at […]

