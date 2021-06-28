



Tribune Online

Borno, Abia to get fish ponds ― NALDA boss Ikonne

The Executive Secretary of Agricultural Land Development Authority (NALDA), Prince Paul Ikonne has said that the Authority would be establishing fish ponds in Abia and Borno States. Ikonne disclosed this while signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Abia State Government presided over by the governor of the state, Okezie Ikpeazu at the State’s […]

