Borno, Abia to get fish ponds ― NALDA boss Ikonne

By
Headliners
-
2


Tribune Online
Borno, Abia to get fish ponds ― NALDA boss Ikonne

Abia to get fish ponds, NALDA trains over 100 farmers, NALDA harvests litres of urine, NALDA partners Adamawa govt NALDA orders two million plastic sacks, NALDA to empower 500 farmers, NALDA , faith-based organisations, food production , , Paul Ikonne, NALDA, commercial agriculture, Buhari, Nigerian youths

The Executive Secretary of Agricultural Land Development Authority (NALDA), Prince Paul Ikonne has said that the Authority would be establishing fish ponds in Abia and Borno States. Ikonne disclosed this while signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Abia State Government presided over by the governor of the state, Okezie Ikpeazu at the State’s […]

Borno, Abia to get fish ponds ― NALDA boss Ikonne
Tribune Online



Source: Nigerian Tribune

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR