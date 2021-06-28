



Court adjourns Patience Jonathan’s case over $8.4m final forfeiture suit to October 7

The Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos, on Monday, had adjourned till October 7, 2021 to hear a motion filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) seeking the final forfeiture of the $5.78million and N2.4billion linked to a former First Lady, Dame Patience Jonathan. The EFCC had filed an application for the […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune