Desist from extorting Courier/Logistics operators, Lagos Assembly cautions

Tribune Online
The Lagos State House of Assembly has ordered the local governments and Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) in the state to desist from extorting and harassing operators of courier and logistics services in the state. This was contained in House of Assembly Motion No. 31 moved by Hon Ganiu Sanni Okanlawon (Kosofe 1). This was […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune

