Tribune Online

If you do it, you will burn your fingers

About twenty-two years ago, I appraised and evaluated someone from afar and painfully, I ended up being completely and wholly wrong! Since that time, I have learnt the hard way that without knowing people up, close and personally, what I think I know about them may not be true and accurate. This error has caused […]

If you do it, you will burn your fingers

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune