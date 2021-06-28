



Nigerian elected vice-chairman of Pan-African Postal Union’s 10th session

Nigeria’s Postmaster General, Dr Ismail Adebayo Adewusi, has emerged as the second vice-chairperson of the Pan-African Postal Union’s 10th Session, after an election that took place in Zimbabwe at the weekend. Adewusi was elected second vice-chairperson at the end of the 10th Ordinary Session of the PAPU Plenipotentiary Conference held at Victoria Falls. While Zimbabwe, […]

