PBR beans to address Nigeria’s 500,000 tons deficit ― AATF

The Executive Director of African Agricultural Technology Foundation (AATF), Dr Denis Kyetere has said that the newly developed Pod Borer Resistant (PBR) Cowpea variety will save Nigeria from importing 500,000 tons to satisfy local demand.

Kyetere addressing journalists during a Webinar session, on Monday, said the Cowpea variety which is genetically modified, would increase yield for Nigerian farmers.

“What this means is increased yield for Nigerian farmers that will contribute to addressing the national cowpea demand deficit of about 500,000 tonnes to improve the national productivity average of 350kg/hectare. Most importantly, better healthy lives for farmers because of reduced use of…