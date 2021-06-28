



Tribune Online

PDP to challenge Zamfara gov’s reported planned defection to APC

Should the governor of Zamfara state, Bello Matawalle, leave the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to join the All Progressive Congress (APC), as expected, the main opposition party has hinted that it would drag him to court to retrieve its mandate. The party is basing its position on the combined reading of Section 221 of the […]

PDP to challenge Zamfara gov’s reported planned defection to APC

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune