Tribune Online

Troops neutralise 12 terrorists in Borno

The High Command of the Nigerian Army, on Monday, said that as part of the renewed efforts to end insurgency activities in the country, the Troops of 152 Task Force Battalion (TFB) in conjunction with the Air Component of Operation (ACOp) HADIN KAI have neutralised 12 members of the marauding Boko Haram ( BHT) and […]

Troops neutralise 12 terrorists in Borno

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune