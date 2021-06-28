



Tribune Online

Why FX reserves hit 13-month low despite oil price increase —CSL Research

NIGERIA’S Foreign Exchange (FX) reserve has continued its decline over the last few weeks and is currently at $33.6 billion, the lowest in 13 months, says CSL, the research arm of CSL brokers. The firm noted that while this could reflect the lagged effects of the higher oil prices, as Nigeria’s crude oil receipts are […]

Why FX reserves hit 13-month low despite oil price increase —CSL Research

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune