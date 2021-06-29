



Tribune Online

CAN declares Friday day of prayer against insecurity in Oyo

As Oyo State searches for the solution to insecurity, the state chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) will on Friday stage a 4-hour session of praise and prayers for security in the state. Chairman, Oyo CAN, Apostle Joshua Akinyemiju made this disclosure during a Community and Public Enlightenment on Security and Peaceful Coexistence […]

CAN declares Friday day of prayer against insecurity in Oyo

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune