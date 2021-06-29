Digital cooperation: NigComSAT boss lists advantages of satellite

By
Headliners
-
14


Tribune Online
Digital cooperation: NigComSAT boss lists advantages of satellite

NigComSat-1R powers navigation service, NIGCOMSAT and house of representatives

THE Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Nigerian Communications Satellite (NigComSAT), Dr. Abimbola Alale, has said that the organisation is leveraging NigComSAT-1R to provide complimentary solutions for an effective digital economy. Speaking at the 2021 Nigeria DigitalSENSE Forum series on Internet Governance for Development (NDSF) held in Lagos recently, she said NigComSAT is leveraging the […]

Digital cooperation: NigComSAT boss lists advantages of satellite
Tribune Online



Source: Nigerian Tribune

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR