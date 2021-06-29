



Google picks CCHuB for disbursement of $100,000 to startups in Africa

Co-creation Hub (CcHUB) has announced a partnership with Google for Startups to lead the disbursement of the Black Founders Fund Africa. The fund would provide grants and technical support to early-stage startups in Africa to grow their companies and create meaningful impact in their communities. Mr Bosun Tijani, the Chief Executive Officer of Co-creation hub, […]

