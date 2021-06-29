



Ogun will experience flooding, July, September, govt advises residents to vacate flood plain areas

The Ogun State Government has alerted residents of impending flooding in the months of July and September, as a result of heavy rainfall the state would be experiencing based on a metrological report. The Special Adviser to Governor Dapo Abiodun on Environment, Mr Ola Oresanya, disclosed this at a ministerial press conference held on Tuesday, […]

