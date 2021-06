Tribune Online

Police rescue four people kidnapped by gunmen in Oyo

Less than two hours after four people were kidnapped on the way to a quarry site on Ibadan-Ijebu Ode Road on Tuesday, police operatives from Oyo State Command, in collaboration with local hunters, have rescued the victims. Tribune Online learnt that the gunmen, numbering about 10 and wielding guns, blocked the victims, a male and […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune