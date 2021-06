Tribune Online

Police wait on pathologist over Super TV boss’ murder case

THE body of the slain Super TV boss, Usifo Ataga, is ready for autopsy as part of ongoing investigations by the Lagos State police command. The autopsy is, however, being delayed by the pathologist who is expected to carry out the exercise. Nigerian Tribune gathered that the outcome of the autopsy will be a major […]

Police wait on pathologist over Super TV boss’ murder case

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune