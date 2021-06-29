Rotary club donates incubators, physiotherapy machines to UCH

As part of its commitment towards the development of the medical profession in Nigeria, the Rotary Club of Ibadan-Jericho Metro, on Friday, donated three baby incubators and two Physiotherapy machines to the Special Care Baby Unit (SCBU) of the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan.

Speaking before he presented the equipment to the Chief Medical Director (CMD) UCH, Professor Jesse Otegbayo, President of Rotary Club of Ibadan-Jericho Metro, Mr Seyi Alaba, said the gesture was to cater for SCBU department of the college having visited the place and knew their needs.

“In Rotary, we have seven areas of focus when we implement projects and one of them is maternal and child health. This is…