Justice Binta Murtala Nyako has ordered the detention of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Mazi Nnamdi Kanu in DSS custody. This followed the rearrest and arraignment of Kanu in the court on Tuesday. Nyako ordered the DSS to inform Kanu’s lawyers of his detention and adjourned the case to July 27, […]

UPDATE: Court orders DSS detention of IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu

Source: Nigerian Tribune