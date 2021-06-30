



Tribune Online

Complete Omadino-Ughoton-Adagbrassa road, others, Okowa told

Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Delta State Council, has urged Governor Ifeanyi Okowa to ensure the completion of ongoing projects across the state. The union made the plea among others in a communiqué read after a congress in Asaba. The communiqué was signed by the Chairman and General Secretary of the union, Comrade Michael Ikeogwu […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune