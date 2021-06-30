Insurgency: Institute begins nationwide awareness campaign

By
Headliners
-
17


Tribune Online
Insurgency: Institute begins nationwide awareness campaign

Insurgency

Director-General of the Institute for Peace and Conflict Resolution (IPCR), Professor Bakut Tswah Bakut, has said the agency has commenced a nationwide awareness campaign to curtail the ongoing insurgency, kidnapping, banditry, killings, herdsmen menace and destruction of properties, especially government’s facilities across the country. This is just as the Centre for Peace and Environmental Justice […]

Insurgency: Institute begins nationwide awareness campaign
Tribune Online



Source: Nigerian Tribune

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR