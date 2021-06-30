IPOB tells FG: Nothing should happen to our leader

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has warned that nothing untoward should happen to its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, who was rearrested by the Nigerian government and brought back to the country to continue his trials on the charges of treason and terrorism preferred against him.

The group’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Comrade Emma Powerful, who disclosed in a statement, said that IPOB shall expose details of how Kanu, was abducted by the Nigerian Government and her security operatives at a later date.

According to the statement, “We the global movement of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) ably led by our great leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, confirm the abduction of our leader, Mazi…