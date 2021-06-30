



Tribune Online

JTF, amnesty office renew ties to restore peace in N’Delta

The Joint Task Force (JTF), Operation Delta Safe, has renewed its working relationship with the Interim Administrator, Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), Colonel Milland Dixon Dikio (retd), in a bid to promote lasting peace in the Niger Delta region. The pact was renewed when the amnesty boss paid him a courtesy visit in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State. […]

JTF, amnesty office renew ties to restore peace in N’Delta

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune