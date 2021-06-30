



Tribune Online

Nnamdi Kanu was not arrested in UK ―British High Commission

The British High Commission has made a statement on the arrest of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), saying he was not arrested in the United Kingdom. According to the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC), Dean Hurlock, a spokesperson of the British High Commission, said that Kanu was not picked up in […]

Nnamdi Kanu was not arrested in UK ―British High Commission

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune