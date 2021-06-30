NSIPs: FG employs 222 independent monitors in Zamfara 

No fewer than 222 Nigerians have been employed as Independent Monitor of the National Social Investment Programmes (NSIPs) in Zamfara State. The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, who performed the ceremony on Wednesday flagged off the distribution of Engagement Letters and Tablets to 222 trained  Independent Monitors of […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune

