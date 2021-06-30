



PDP NWC disowns Niger Local Government Chairmen inauguration

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has disowned what it called the unauthorized inauguration of some unidentified persons as local government area chairmen in the Niger State chapter of the party. In a statement issued by Kola Ologbondiyan, its National Publicity Secretary Tuesday, the party noted that for the avoidance […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune