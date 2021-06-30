



Tribune Online

Umahi sacks zonal education supervisors, secretaries over alleged corrupt practices

Following the emergency meeting held at the Presidential Lodge, New Government House, Abakaliki between Governor Umahi and stakeholders in the education sector, on how to improve the state education system, the governor has directed the immediate sacking of all Zonal Education Supervisors in the state. He also directed that all the Education Secretaries that were […]

Umahi sacks zonal education supervisors, secretaries over alleged corrupt practices

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune