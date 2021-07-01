



Tribune Online

From resident to associate professor: Inspiring story of Dr Olasunkanmi Adeyinka’s sojourn in a foreign land

Hard work, perseverance and dedication to duty are some of the few attributes that stand people out in their endeavours. But for Dr Olasunkanmi Adeyinka, succeeding in a foreign land required more than those. Hers were undying and palpable passion, drive to succeed, openness to new knowledge and a humane heart. It started when she […]

From resident to associate professor: Inspiring story of Dr Olasunkanmi Adeyinka’s sojourn in a foreign land

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune