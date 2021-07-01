Local stock market closes month bullish as investors earn N139bn

The local bourse extend previous day’s bullish momentum, to close the month of June on a green territory.

Bargain hunting in Nestle Nigeria’s shares (+10.0 per cent) drove the market higher as the FCMG company gained ten per cent to its share value.

Thus, the All Share Index (ASI) of the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) edged up by 0.7 per cent to 37,907.28 basis points.

Accordingly, the Month-to-Date and Year-to-Date losses moderated to -1.4 per cent and -5.9 per cent, respectively.

Investors ended the month of June by earning N139 billion on Wednesday as the market’s worth appreciated to N19.76 trillion as against an opening mark of N19.62.

As measured by market breadth, market…