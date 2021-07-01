



Military arrests ISWAP terrorist in Sango Ota on his way to Lagos

The Defence Headquarters says the troops of Operation Awatse have arrested a suspected member of Islamic States West Africa Province (ISWAP) in Sango Ota area of Ogun State. Acting Director, Defence Media Operation, Brigadier General Bernard Onyeuko, disclosed this while briefing newsmen on operations of the armed forces between June 18 and June 30 on […]

