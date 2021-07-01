NDLEA arrests 30 drug traffickers in two months at Lagos airport

By
Headliners
-
1


Tribune Online
NDLEA arrests 30 drug traffickers in two months at Lagos airport

NDLEA arrests 30 drug traffickers, NDLEA raids eateries in Plateau, NDLEA warns of new ways of drug, NDLEA nabs two for selling drugged, NDLEA arrests 133, drug traffickers, NDLEA drugs, NDLEA, drug dealers, Anambra

The National Drug Law and Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested about 30 drug peddlers between May and June at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos. This is as the command has won the award for the Most Outstanding Command in Nigeria for four consecutive months of January to April 2021. The traffickers were arrested […]

NDLEA arrests 30 drug traffickers in two months at Lagos airport
Tribune Online



Source: Nigerian Tribune

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR