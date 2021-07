Tribune Online

Nigerian Army Day 2021: We’ll have a low-key celebration ― COAS

The Chief of Army Staff Major General Farouk Yahaya on Thursday disclosed that this year Nigerian Army Day celebration would be marked in a low key due to the demise of the former Chief of Army Staff (COAS), late Lieutenant General Ibrahim Attahiru and 10 other personnel, who died in the air mishap at the […]

