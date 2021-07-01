



Tribune Online

Private schools to Lagos govt: We’re not alone in WASSCE malpractice, public schools also indicted

Recently, the Lagos State government imposed a fine of half a million naira on each of a total of 27 private secondary schools in the state were being culpable of examination malpractice by the West African Examinations Council during its 2020 AprilMay school-based West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE). The state also warned 19 […]

Private schools to Lagos govt: We’re not alone in WASSCE malpractice, public schools also indicted

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune