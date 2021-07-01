



Private varsities deserve TETFUND assistance — Wellsprings chancellor

The chancellor of Wellsprings University, Benin, Edo State, Pastor Ituah Ighodalo, has appealed to the Federal Government to allow private universities access Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND) on single-digit interest rate or Education Intervention Fund, as it has done with other industries. Ighodalo, the founder of Trinity House Church, who spoke in Benin city, Edo […]

