UBA to increase consumer lending portfolio to 25 per cent

Pan African Financial Institution, United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, in furtherance of its commitment to the support of businesses and financial inclusion in Africa has revealed plans to increase its consumer lending portfolio from 10 per cent to about 25 per cent.

According to the bank, The Group Head Consumer Lending, Mr Anant Rao, speaking on the theme: ‘Stimulating Nigeria’s Economic Growth and Impacting People’s Lives.’ at a virtual media parley on Wednesday, said increasing consumer loans would be a much-needed catalyst to inclusive economic growth.

Rao while noting that UBA has a customer-first philosophy, said the consumer lending space was an opportunity to grow across…