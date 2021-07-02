



Aftermath of Kanu’s arrest: Soldiers, security men invade two communities in Enugu

A team of joint security agencies on Wednesday reportedly invaded two communities in Enugu State, where the locals had chased away a gang of rampaging herdsmen who spoilt their farmlands. Tribune Online gathered that the team, led by some soldiers, led the herdsmen back to the villages, while the locals were subjected to harrowing experiences […]

