Buhari to flag-off $1.2bn Kano-Kaduna rail line in 2 weeks time ― Amaechi

The Minister of Transportation, Hon. Rotimi Amaechi has disclosed that President Muhammadu Buhari will inaugurate the $1.2 billion Kano-Kaduna rail line in the next two weeks. Speaking in Abuja on Friday, Amaechi revealed all contracts for the projects had been awarded. He said the project would now be funded from the ministry’s budgetary allocation as […]

