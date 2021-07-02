



FAO provides $350,000 technical support for farm irrigation

The Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) of the United Nations has provided $350,000 in technical support for irrigation farming in Nigeria. The fund comes under the Technical Cooperation Programme which member states enjoy through the sectors under FAO mandate. The Country Representative of the FAO Fred Kafeero during a visit to the Minister of Water […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune