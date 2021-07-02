Fimogboye Islamic Quiz Competition debuts tomorrow in Abeokuta

THE first edition of the Fimogboye Islamic Quiz Competition will be held tomorrow at Owu Central Mosque, Quarry Road, Abeokuta, Ogun State, at 10.00 a.m. The chief host, Dr Ahmed Apampa, who is the Soludero of Egba Muslims, said Dr Tayo Abdu-Rahman Apampa would be the chairman of the occasion while the Imaam of Owu […]

