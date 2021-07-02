



Give legal backing to ban on open grazing, Monarchs tell Delta govt

Traditional rulers in Delta north senatorial district have appealed to the Delta State government to give legislative backing to the ban on open grazing for the effective implementation of the ban. In a six point communiqué issued at the end of their meeting at Owa Oyibu, Ika North East Local Government Area, the monarchs said […]

