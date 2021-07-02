Give legal backing to ban on open grazing, Monarchs tell Delta govt

By
Headliners
-
2


Tribune Online
Give legal backing to ban on open grazing, Monarchs tell Delta govt

Give legal backing to ban

Traditional  rulers in Delta north senatorial district have appealed to the Delta State government to give legislative backing to the ban on open grazing for the effective implementation of the ban. In a six point  communiqué issued at the end of their meeting at Owa Oyibu, Ika North East Local Government Area, the monarchs said […]

Give legal backing to ban on open grazing, Monarchs tell Delta govt
Tribune Online



Source: Nigerian Tribune

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR