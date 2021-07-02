



Gombe govt approves salary increment for district, village heads

As a measure of making traditional rulers more responsible for their official duties and take their minds off corrupt practices, all Districts and Village heads in Gombe State are to enjoy a new salary structure. The development followed the approval of an upward review of their salaries and allowances by the State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa […]

