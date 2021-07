Tribune Online

Insecurity: IGP launches operation stop and search in Imo

An operation Stop and Search has been launched in Imo State by the Inspector General of Police IGP, Usman Alkali Baba to ensure effective tackling of crimes and criminality in the state. During the event held at the headquarters of Operation Stop and Search located at Ukakwo in Owerri West North LGA along Owerri/Aba Express […]

