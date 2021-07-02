Kanu orchestrated killing of 60 persons, FG alleges

By
Headliners
-
18


Tribune Online
Kanu orchestrated killing of 60 persons, FG alleges

south-East governors cannot decide for Ndigbo on Biafra

MORE facts emerged on Thursday on the rearrest of the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPoB) leader, Nnamdi Kanu as the Federal Government revealed that security and intelligence agencies have been on his trail for over two years before he was eventually re-arrested.  The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed […]

Kanu orchestrated killing of 60 persons, FG alleges
Tribune Online



Source: Nigerian Tribune

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR