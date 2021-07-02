NEC okays 2022-2024 medium term expenditure, fiscal strategy paper

An emergency meeting of the National Economic Council (NEC) presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo Friday endorsed the 2022-2024 Medium Term Expenditure Framework and Fiscal Strategy Paper (MTEF/FSP). According to a statement issued by Osinbajo’s spokesman. Laolu Akande, in Abuja, this comes as plans for next year’s budget begins. Minister of Finance, Budget and […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune

