14m pupils to benefit from national home grown school feeding programme ― Minister

No fewer than 14 million pupils across the country are expected to benefit from the National Home Grown School Feeding Programme initiated by Federal Government by 2023. The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq disclosed this during a courtesy visit to the Governor Emmanuel Udom of Akwa Ibom State. […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune