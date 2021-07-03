Anambra 2021: Aspirant to drag party to Okija shrine over alleged sale of fake interest/nomination form

A governorship aspirant, Dr. Mathias Ichoku, has threaten to sue a political party, known as National Rescue Movement (NRM) and its leadership before the deadly Okija shrine, for selling fake guber interest/nomination form to him as a sole candidate, in the forthcoming  November 6th 2021 Anambra governorship election. He called on the Independent National Electoral […]

