Drama as police unleash water cannon on protesters, charmed men sighted in commercial buses, traditional worshippers show solidarity in Lagos

The Nigerian Police have unleashed water canon on over 70 protesters who stormed the spellbound of Gani Fawehinmi Park, Lagos.  Tribune Online sighted some white commercial buses conveying passengers adorned with charms, chanting “Let us go there. We are here for them.” This was even as some traditional worshippers in their white attire marched to […]

