Tribune Online

More Nigerian ladies now embrace striptease as profession —Entertainer

AT times I make N100,000 in a day, and I am not a prostitute. I enjoy what I do. I only show my body, I don’t sell it.” Those were the words of a 23-year-old undergraduate, Joy, who works as a stripper in Lagos. The young lady, while giving details of her profession, hinted that […]

More Nigerian ladies now embrace striptease as profession —Entertainer

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune