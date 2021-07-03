Nigerians are always eager to hear negative narratives about their lawmakers, Senate President laments

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan has expressed concern over what he called false narratives against serving federal lawmakers in the country. The Senator representing Yobe North expressed his dissaffection while presenting his key note address at the  ongoing Conference of Presiding Officers of the Nigerian Legislature.  Senator  Lawan claimed Nigerians are always anxious to pick […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune

